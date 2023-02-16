Reliance Industries shares rise 1%, ONGC gains 3% as govt cuts windfall tax on crude oil
- In the sector pack BSE oil and gas, shares of RIL, ONGC, Indian Oil GAIL were in the green, while Hindustan Petroleum, BPCL, Gujarat Gas were in the red
Shares of oil refiners and producers surged on Thursday after the government slashed windfall taxes on domestically-produced crude oil and export duty on diesel and jet fuel due to falling oil prices in global markets.
