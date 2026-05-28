Reliance Industries shares to be in focus tomorrow as Mukesh Ambani-led firm announces AGM date, dividend record date

Shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries are expected to remain in focus on Friday, May 29, after the oil-to-telecom conglomerate announced the date for its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and fixed the record date for its final dividend for FY26.

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In an exchange filing dated May 27, Reliance Industries said its 49th AGM (post-IPO) will be held on Friday, June 19, 2026, at 2 pm through video conferencing and other audio visual means in line with circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

“The Forty-ninth Annual General Meeting (Post-IPO) (‘AGM’) of the members of the Company will be held on Friday, June 19, 2026, at 2:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (‘VC’) / Other Audio Visual Means (‘OAVM’), in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India,” the company said in its filing.

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Dividend record date: Reliance Industries has also fixed Friday, June 5, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the dividend for the financial year 2025-26. The company stated that the dividend, if approved by shareholders during the AGM, will be paid within seven days from the conclusion of the meeting.

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Along with its March quarter earnings announced in April, Reliance Industries had recommended a dividend of ₹6 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

The company has also fixed June 12 as the cut-off date for determining shareholders eligible to vote on resolutions during the AGM.

The upcoming AGM assumes significance at a time when investors are closely tracking Reliance Industries’ consumer and digital businesses, which have continued to support earnings growth despite weakness in the global energy environment. Markets will also closely watch for any fresh update related to the much-anticipated Reliance Jio IPO.

Reliance Industries stock performance RIL share price has been under pressure in recent times. It has lost 1% in 1 month, 3% in 3 months, 12% in 6 months and 5% in the last 1 year. The stock had hit its 52-week high of ₹1,611.20 in January 2026 and 52-week low of ₹1,290, in April 2026.

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The stock ended 0.43% lower at ₹1,350.50 in the previous session. Indian stock markets were closed today on account of Bakrid.

Reliance Q4 Results Reliance Industries had earlier reported a 13% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the March quarter at ₹16,971 crore compared with ₹19,407 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations during the quarter increased 13% to ₹2.98 lakh crore.

The company’s gross revenue rose 13% year-on-year to ₹3,25,290 crore, while profit after tax declined 8.1% year-on-year to ₹20,616 crore. Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter slipped marginally by 0.3% year-on-year to ₹48,588 crore, while EBITDA margins contracted by 200 basis points to 14.9%.

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For the full financial year FY26, Reliance Industries reported a 16% rise in net profit to ₹80,775 crore, while revenue from operations increased 9.75% to ₹10.75 lakh crore.

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The company said growth during the year was driven by its oil-to-chemicals, digital services, and retail businesses. Consumer-facing businesses contributed more than 55% of consolidated EBITDA during FY26, highlighting Reliance Industries’ continued transition away from its traditional energy-focused earnings profile.

Reliance Jio Platforms reported profit after tax of more than ₹30,000 crore during FY26, registering a 15.1% year-on-year increase. Reliance Retail Ventures also maintained strong momentum, with annual profit nearing ₹14,000 crore, up 11.7% compared with the previous year.

Commenting on the company’s performance after the results announcement, chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani had said the company navigated a difficult global environment marked by geopolitical disruptions, volatile energy prices, and changing trade patterns.

“Through FY26, we faced geopolitical disruptions, volatile energy prices and shifting global trade patterns. These headwinds weighed on businesses across the world. The breadth of our portfolio and strong domestic orientation helped navigate volatility in the external environment,” Ambani had said.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.