While ex-dividend is the business day before the record date of declaring eligible shareholders for the payout. That means -- it is the day when a company finalises the shareholders who will receive the dividend. Generally, an investor should hold the stocks of a company before the ex-dividend to be eligible for the benefit. Thereby, investors who buy the stock on the ex-dividend date or later will not be eligible for dividends announced for a particular fiscal by the company.

