Reliance Industries shares trade flat as investors await Q3 results 2026 today. Should you buy?

Stock market today: Ahead of the announcement of Q3 results 2026, Reliance shares opened flat but traded green during the early morning session on Friday. Reliance Industries' share price today opened flat at ₹1458.80 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹1472.50 per share, recording an intraday gain of around 0.50% within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. However, profit-booking triggered at higher levels, and the Reliance Industries share price came down to the ₹1465 per share range.

Advertisement

According to stock market experts, investors are awaiting Reliance's Q3 results 2026, as the market is expecting flat-to-positive Q3 earnings for the Sensex heavyweight. They said the market believes RIL will report strong operating profit in Q3FY26 and in the first nine months of the current financial year. They said that high-risk investors can buy Reliance shares at the current market price for an upside target of up to ₹1650.

Reliancer Industries Q3 results 2026 preview Speaking on the market estimates regarding Reliance Q3 results today, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “The results are expected to be flat to +ve on account of recovery in its oil-to-chemicals business and consistent performance from its consumer-facing segments, even as upstream challenges persist. Consolidated revenue is likely to grow mid-single digits year on year, driven by improved refining economics and sustained traction in telecom and retail. Operating profit is expected to grow faster than revenue, supported by stronger refining margins and higher throughput, while net profit growth may remain modest amid mixed trends across business verticals. The oil-to-chemicals segment is expected to be the primary driver of quarterly performance.”

Advertisement

The SMC Global Securities expert said that higher global refining margins and improved utilisation levels are likely to support refining earnings, which should more than offset the impact of relatively soft petrochemical spreads. Consumer businesses are expected to provide stability and visibility to consolidated earnings.

"The telecom business is likely to continue its steady growth trajectory, supported by improving average revenue per user and subscriber additions, while the retail business is expected to maintain its gradual recovery with stable margins on a growing revenue base. In contrast, the upstream oil and gas segment is expected to remain under pressure, with lower crude price realisations weighing on earnings," Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities said.

Reliance share price target On the outlook of Reliance shares, Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, said, “On the monthly chart, Reliance shares are looking strong. The stock has crucial support at ₹1405-Rs1408, which is expected to remain sacrosanct. On the upside, the Reliance share price is facing a minor hurdle at ₹1,594. On breaking above this resistance, Reliance shares may soon touch ₹1650 in the medium term. So, those with a high-risk appetite are advised to buy Reliance shares with a short-term target of ₹1594 and a medium-term target of ₹1650. However, they must maintain a strict stop loss at ₹1405 apiece levels.”

Advertisement