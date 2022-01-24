Reliance Industries shares tumble 4%, m-cap tanks by ₹ 68,404 cr

Reliance Industries consolidated net profit rose 35.6% sequentially and 41.5% over the year-ago period to ₹ 18,549 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021

06:07 PM IST

PTI

The stock of the country's most valued firm by market valuation jumped 1.04% to ₹2,504.10 in early trade on the BSE. But, later the stock gave up all its early gains and settled at ₹2,377.55, lower by 4.06%.