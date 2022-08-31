What could spark a big rally in RIL shares, according to analysts

“We expect consolidated revenue/EBITDA to clock 13%/15% CAGR over FY22-24, which does not factor any incremental growth from 5G capex, new energy, and other segments. Retail, Telecom, and new energy can be the next growth engines over the next two-to-three years, given the large technological advancements and ambitious growth targets. However, the same can dent its existing single-digit return ratios in the near term," the note stated. It has reiterated its Buy rating with a target price of ₹2,880.