Reliance Industries stock: Is it right time to buy after Q1 results 2025?

Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate Reliance Industries share price will remain in focus in Monday's trading session after the company posted highest-ever consolidated quarterly profit for the June quarter 2025.

According to Anuj Gupta, Director, Ya Wealth Research & Advisory, Reliance Industries share price is expected to have gap-up opening on Monday, July 21.

Reliance Industries stock has delivered significant gains in last six months by soaring nearly 14 per cent. In terms of year-to-date (YTD), the stock has ascended over 20 per cent.

Reliance Industries Q1 results 2025 Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate posted its highest-ever consolidated quarterly EBITDA and net profit, driven by strong performance in its telecom, retail, and oil-to-chemical segments.

The company reported a strong 76 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the June quarter (Q1FY26) on Friday, July 18, surpassing market expectations.

The company posted a consolidated PAT of ₹30,681 crore for Q1FY26, marking a 75.84 per cent increase from ₹17,448 crore recorded in the same period last year. Meanwhile, gross revenue rose by 6 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,73,252 crore, compared to ₹2,57,823 crore in Q1FY25.

Consolidated EBITDA rose 35.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹58,024 crore, up from ₹42,748 crore. Meanwhile, the EBITDA margin improved by 460 basis points, reaching 21.2 per cent in Q1FY26 compared to 16.6 per cent in Q1FY25.

“Reliance has begun FY26 with a robust, all-round operational and financial performance. Consolidated EBITDA for 1Q FY26 improved strongly from a year-ago period, despite significant volatility in global macros," said Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries.

Reliance Industries share price - Should you buy, sell or hold? Anuj Gupta of Ya Wealth Research & Advisory says that one can buy reliance towards buy side as prices are forming higher top higher bottom formation along with strong results may provide further support.

“ As we have seen that in last quarter it increased by 17.68%. We noticed a strong trend in reliance stock . We are expecting it may open with gap on Monday and may test 1500 to 1530 levels . And also expecting it may test 1600 to 1800 range in next 6 months ,” Gupta said.