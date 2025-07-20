Reliance Industries stock: Is it right time to buy after Q1 results 2025?

Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate Reliance Industries share price will remain in focus in Monday's trading session after the company posted highest-ever consolidated quarterly profit for the June quarter 2025.
According to Anuj Gupta, Director, Ya Wealth Research & Advisory, Reliance Industries share price is expected to have gap-up opening on Monday, July 21.
Reliance Industries stock has delivered significant gains in last six months by soaring nearly 14 per cent. In terms of year-to-date (YTD), the stock has ascended over 20 per cent.
Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate posted its highest-ever consolidated quarterly EBITDA and net profit, driven by strong performance in its telecom, retail, and oil-to-chemical segments.
The company reported a strong 76 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the June quarter (Q1FY26) on Friday, July 18, surpassing market expectations.
The company posted a consolidated PAT of ₹30,681 crore for Q1FY26, marking a 75.84 per cent increase from ₹17,448 crore recorded in the same period last year. Meanwhile, gross revenue rose by 6 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,73,252 crore, compared to ₹2,57,823 crore in Q1FY25.
Consolidated EBITDA rose 35.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹58,024 crore, up from ₹42,748 crore. Meanwhile, the EBITDA margin improved by 460 basis points, reaching 21.2 per cent in Q1FY26 compared to 16.6 per cent in Q1FY25.
“Reliance has begun FY26 with a robust, all-round operational and financial performance. Consolidated EBITDA for 1Q FY26 improved strongly from a year-ago period, despite significant volatility in global macros," said Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries.
Anuj Gupta of Ya Wealth Research & Advisory says that one can buy reliance towards buy side as prices are forming higher top higher bottom formation along with strong results may provide further support.
“ As we have seen that in last quarter it increased by 17.68%. We noticed a strong trend in reliance stock . We are expecting it may open with gap on Monday and may test 1500 to 1530 levels . And also expecting it may test 1600 to 1800 range in next 6 months ,” Gupta said.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.