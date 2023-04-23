Reliance Industries stock price will react to Q4 numbers on Monday. Should you Buy/Sell?3 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 05:06 PM IST
- In Q4FY23, the Mukesh Ambani-backed RIL earned the highest ever quarterly profits driven by strong operating performance of mainstay O2C business, optimised feedstock cost, and supportive product margins. The retail and telecom arm also witnessed stable growth.
Oil-to-energy conglomerate, Reliance Industries (RIL) stock price will be in focus on Monday's trading sessions after the Q4 numbers for FY23. It is expected that RIL's stock may react positively toward the fourth quarterly performance. Experts are upbeat and a majority of them have given a 'Buy' recommendation.
