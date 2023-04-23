Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley in its note added, "Overall earnings were 7% above consensus estimates adjusting for the lower tax rate, which normalised due to a higher tax rate in the earlier part of F23. Full year tax rate stood at 21.3%, slightly higher as tax credits reduced. The last two years of internal cash profits have funded the last two years of $30 billion in investments (ex-spectrum). Management highlighted the weaker Re/USD and working capital led to higher net debt. RIL for the first time mentioned it plans to maintain Net debt/EBITDA below 1, despite the upcoming investments."