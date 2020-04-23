Reliance Industries stock still 15% below record high - The key concerns

Rally in shares of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) fizzled out a day after its deal with Facebook was announced. Shares of the oil & gas major ended a mere 0.60% up at ₹1371.50, after jumping 1.65% intraday on Thursday. Despite the fanfare and analysts' expectations of the stock re-rating, RIL shares are still around 15% below its 52-week high of ₹1617.80 set December 2019. Most analysts and global brokerage firms which have a bullish stance on the company do not see the scrip near its record high.

Analysts feel regulatory approvals and leverage concerns are key risks to the stock. According to Deepak Jasani, research head, HDFC Securities the stock rally did not last even after the Saudi Aramco deal was announced last year. He said that there are some overriding concerns such as approval of both the deals (Facebook and Saudi Aramco) or of these approvals will have some riders along with.

"There are also concerns about Reliance's leveraging going forward. Also, the petchem business may see an impact due to lockdown and crude prices have fallen" Jasani said.

Currently, Reliance Industries has 30 buy ratings, 3 sell and 3 hold ratings by analysts on Bloomberg. The stock has gained over 20% in this month but is still down nearly 9% in this year so far.

Analysts at CLSA feel that the implied valuation is slightly below their valuation of Jio but this should help in positioning Jio as a technology company rather than just a telecom company. “This and the BP deal should bring down net debt by 20% and net debt/Ebitda becoming more comfortable at 2.1/1.3 times as of March21/22…The progress in stake sale in tower and fibre InvIT as well as to Aramco may be the other triggers," CLSA said. The brokerage firm has set a 12 months target price of ₹1500 on RIL.

Citi feels that the deal is a positive not just for the higher implied valuation for Jio that it helps cement, especially in the context of the current environment, but also for potential upside in valuations of Reliance Retail. “Despite the refining business facing headwinds, we expect RIL’s consolidated EBITDA to grow at an 18% CAGR over FY20-22," Citi said in a note on 22 April.

However, according to Citi further weakness in refining fundamentals and global petrochemical spreads driven by a poor global macroeconomic environment, cash burn in the telecom operations, project execution risks leading to further delay in commissioning of the petcoke gasifiers and delay in some of the ongoing deleveraging transactions due to the turmoil in the global oil markets could be potential risks to Reliance Industries. Citi has set a target price of ₹1530 on Reliance Industries.

Credit Suisse believes that the deal will help RIL become net debt free by March 2021. “As of December 31, 2019, net debt for the group stands at ₹1,531 billion and with Facebook's investment, this should put RIL on course to be net debt free by March 2021," it said. However, the brokerage has put a neutral rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1150 per share.

Stating that there could be formidable execution challenges as well as opportunity, Edelweiss Securities Ltd has set a target price of ₹1573. "The transaction allays the Street’s concern on RIL’s leverage and instils confidence in management’s target to achieve zero net debt by FY21. Synergies due to RIL’s partnership with Facebook are a known unknown and can drive a significant re-rating for the stock," Edelweiss said.

Concurring with the majority, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has set a target of ₹1589 on the stock.

Nomura sees the RIL hitting new highs post Jio-Facebook deal. The Japanese brokerage firm has set a target price of ₹1770 on the stock with a buy rating. While the deal valuation is in line with Nomura's assumptions, it thinks the transaction is a major positive for both short-term and long-term. “Due to the infusion of ₹15000 crore cash, the enterprise value of Jio business would increase; however, post transaction, RIL’s share in Jio would reduce to 90%. With parent RIL getting ₹28600 crore, net debt level would reduce. We currently do not assume any potential synergy benefits of this transaction for either Reliance Jio or Reliance Retail," Nomura added.