Reliance Industries to consider paying dividend at July 21 board meeting; check details1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 03:49 PM IST
Reliance Industries will consider paying a dividend at its July 21 board meeting
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will consider paying a dividend to its investors, along with its financial results for the April-June quarter of current fiscal (Q1FY24) on Friday. "We wish to inform you that at the Board meeting scheduled on July 21, it is proposed to recommend a dividend on equity shares of the company for the financial year ended March 2023," said Reliance Industries in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.
