Reliance Industries to declare Q1 results 2023 next week. Details here1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 07:00 AM IST
Q1 results 2023: Reliance Industries Ltd will declare its Q1 earnings for the financial year 2023-24 on 21st July 2023
Q1 results 2023: India's multinational conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will declare its first quarter earnings for the financial year 2023-24. The board of directors of the Sensex heavyweight is going to consider and approve standalone consolidated and unaudited financial results of the company on 21st July 2023. RIL informed Indian stock market exchanges about the board meeting date and its agenda in its latest exchange filing on Friday.
