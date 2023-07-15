Reliance Industries to declare Q1 results 2023 next week. Details here

Informing Indian bourses about the Q1 results 2023 date, RIL said, "We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“Listing Regulations"), a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2023."