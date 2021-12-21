Reliance Industries (RIL) weightage may increase in benchmark index S&P BSE Sensex (ad-hoc implementation) with the weight rise resulting in inflows of $75 million whereas IT and bank stocks like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank may witness outflows, as per Edelweiss Alternative Research.

RIL's weight in the index may increase by 0.68% to 12.5% from 11.8%. The cumulative inflow in Reliance Industries in Sensex and Nifty is of approximately $245 million, the brokerage highlighted. Meanwhile, IT majors TCS and Infosys may see outflows worth $9 and $5 million respectively on the back of their weight cut by 0.08% and 0.05%.

On the other hand, HDFC Bank's weight may come down to 9.9% in Sensex whereas that of ICICI Bank may come down by 0.06% to 7.8%. HDFC Ltd could also see outflows worth $6 million and its weight in the index may witness slight decrease to 7.3%.

“In the recent announcement S&P Global has notified us and the participants that they will be making the adjustments on Dec 29, 2021. This will lead to an inflow of USD 75mn which is 0.3 ADV impact," the brokerage said in a note. Likewise it believes that Nifty Indices will implement the revised shareholding on its forthcoming rebalance on December 30, 2021 and the estimated inflow is of approximately $170 million.

