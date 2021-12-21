“In the recent announcement S&P Global has notified us and the participants that they will be making the adjustments on Dec 29, 2021. This will lead to an inflow of USD 75mn which is 0.3 ADV impact," the brokerage said in a note. Likewise it believes that Nifty Indices will implement the revised shareholding on its forthcoming rebalance on December 30, 2021 and the estimated inflow is of approximately $170 million.