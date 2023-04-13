Mutual funds remained bullish on the Indian equities in the just concluded fiscal FY23 and invested ₹1.82 lakh crore largely due to a strong interest from retail investors and the correction in the market that led to reasonable valuation.

In March 2023, Mutual Funds deployed ₹20,700 crore and alongside FIIs bought ₹13,100 crore in Indian secondary market.

According to the monthly data analysed by domestic brokerages, major mutual fund houses have bought largecap stocks that include Infosys, Reliance Industries, HDFC, Tata Motors during the month of March 2023.

Meanwhile, the top sells in the largecap space by MFs include Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc, Ultratech Cements, GAIL, Britannia and SRF.

During the month, MFs offloaded stakes in Ambuja Cements, Adani Total Gas, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Transmission. These five Adani Group stocks were among the top 10 sells of mutual funds among largecaps in March, shows market data from ICICI Direct Research.

“In March, Mutual Funds within large cap added Infosys (INR 25bn), Reliance Inds (INR 19bn) and HDFC Ltd (INR 14bn) while trimmed positions in Ultratech Cem (INR 6.4bn), SRF (INR 5.4bn) and Max Health (INR 4.4bn). In the smallcap space Mid & Small cap additions were Sona BLW (INR 10bn), Phoenix Mills (INR 4.3bn), Devyani (INR 2.7bn), Kirloskar Oil (INR 4.6bn), Persistent (INR 3.7bn), Data Patterns (INR 3.2bn) and Mahindra CIE (INR 4.3bn)," said Abhilash Pagaria, Head - Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

Midcap, smallcap space

Among midcap stocks, key additions included -- HDFC AMC, Sona BLW, Biocon and Mahindra CIE. Key reductions were PB Fintech, Patanjali Foods, National Aluminium, and Container Corp.

In smallcap space, key additions inlcuded -- Kirloskar Oil, Data Patterns and Divgi TorqTransfer, while key reductions were Zydus Wellness, Quess Corp and Kalpataru Power.

Mutual funds were seen actively buying and selling stocks across various segments and sectors. Shruti Jain, CSO at Arihant Capital, attributed a host of factors for mutual funds investment in equities, including valuations coming to a reasonable level leading to a positive sentiment among institutional investors.

In terms of sectors, financial services continued to have the biggest allocation in mutual fund portfolios followed by IT, capital goods, auto and healthcare.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Meghna Sen Business journalist tracking markets, companies, economy and crypto for Livemint. She has 6 years of experience with online and print publications. Email: meghnasen08@gmail.com Read more from this author