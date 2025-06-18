Reliance Infra share price gains 3% after allotment of shares worth ₹300 crore on conversion of warrants. Details here

Reliance Infrastructure share price in focus today: Reliance Infrastructure share price gained 3% in early trade on Wednesday, June 18, to reach ₹377.70 apiece, following a ₹300 crore capital infusion by its promoter group. The company announced the allotment of 1.25 crore fully paid-up equity shares at ₹240 per share (including a premium of ₹230) to Risee Infinity Private Limited, a promoter group entity.

The shares were issued upon the exercise of warrants, with the balance 75% of the issue price now paid. This capital raise, part of a preferential issue announced in October 2024, is expected to enhance the company’s financial flexibility, support sustainable growth, and strengthen its positioning for future opportunities.

"The capital infusion will strengthen Company’s growth trajectory. This enhances financial flexibility and supports sustainable growth, positioning the Company to capitalize on future opportunities and drive long-term value creation," Reliance Infrastructure said in its Wednesday's regulatory filing.

Reliance Infrastructure stock delivers 78% return in under 2 months Reliance Infrastructure's share price has been buzzing on Dalal Street lately, driven by multiple positive developments that have lifted investor sentiment. The stock has surged from its April low of ₹210 to the current trading level of ₹375, delivering a massive gain of 78% in less than two months.

Earlier in June, the NCLAT put bankruptcy proceedings against the company on hold. The proceedings had been initiated by IDBI Trusteeship Services Ltd over an alleged default of ₹88 crore.

Meanwhile, Reliance Infrastructure announced that it had reduced its standalone net debt to zero, cutting about ₹3,300 crore in FY25. The company, which operates in the power, metro, roads, and defence sectors, said this move strengthens its financial position and sets the stage for future growth.

In May, Reliance Infrastructure–promoted Reliance Defence entered into a strategic partnership with Düsseldorf-based Rheinmetall AG in the field of ammunition. This marks the third major alliance for Reliance Defence, following its successful collaborations with Dassault Aviation and the Thales Group of France.