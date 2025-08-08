Reliance Infra share price gains despite Indian stock market crash. Here’s why

Reliance Infrastructure share price traded higher on Friday despIte the broader weakness in the Indian stock market. Reliance Infra shares gained as much as 3.1% to ₹290.70 apiece on the BSE.

The gains in Reliance Infrastructure share price came amid a half a percent fall in the benchmark indices. The BSE Sensex crashed around 600 points, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped below 24,500 level.

Reliance Infra shares witnessed buying after the company announced that its subsidiaries BSES Yamuna Power Ltd and BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd, have secured approval to recover ₹21,413 crore in regulatory assets over the next four years.

The Supreme Court on August 6 directed that the regulatory assets including carrying costs to the tune of ₹27,200.37 crore be paid within three years to Delhi's three private discoms.

Regulatory assets, essentially deferred revenue gaps to be recovered in future tariffs, have risen sharply, reaching ₹12,993.53 crore for BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL), ₹8,419.14 crore for BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL) and ₹5,787.70 crore for Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL) as on March 31, 2024, totalling ₹27,200.37 crore.

The apex court disposed of writ petitions and appeals filed in 2014 by the BSES distribution companies, which had challenged non-cost-reflective tariffs, the alleged unlawful creation of regulatory assets, and delays in their liquidation. The matter was heard extensively, with participation from state governments and electricity regulators, before the court reserved its judgment in February 2025.

In its verdict, the apex court laid down 10 guiding principles — referred to as “sutras” — and issued nine binding directions to electricity regulators and the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL).

The court further directed that all existing regulatory assets be liquidated within a maximum period of four years, starting April 1, 2024, with a clear recovery roadmap, including carrying costs. It also entrusted APTEL with monitoring compliance by state electricity regulators.

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Performance Reliance Infrastructure share price has fallen 24% in one month, but has risen 22% in three months. While the stock has declined 11% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has generated 46% returns in two years and delivered multibagger returns of 900% in five years.

At 12:00 PM, Reliance Infra share price was trading 0.04% higher at ₹282.05 apiece on the BSE.