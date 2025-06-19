Reliance Infra share price jumps 5% on deal with Rafale jet maker Dassault Aviation, promoter stake raise

Reliance Infra share price surged as much as 5 per cent in Thursday's trading session to ₹404 apiece on the NSE after the company announced a strategic partnership with French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, and promoter Risee Infinity Private Limited acquired an additional stake in the company.

Anil Ambani-led company shares opened at ₹309.50, as compared to the previous close of ₹386.50. Reliance Infra stock has given significant gains to its investors by soaring over 44 per cent in a month and nearly 37 per cent in six months despite a volatile Indian stock market.

In an exchange filing dated June 18, the company announced that its promoters have acquired an additional 12,500,000 equity shares, which is a 2.55 per cent stake in the Anil Ambani-led company by way of conversion of warrants.

Risee Infinity Private Limited, Reliance Project Ventures and Management Private Limited, Shri Anil D Ambani, Reliance Innoventures Private Limited, Smt. Tina A Ambani, Shri Jai Anmol A Ambani, Shri Jai Anshul A Ambani and Smt. Kokila D Ambani, were the acquirers or persons acting in concert (PAC).

Reliance Infra- Dassault Aviation deal Reliance Infra's subsidiary company Reliance Aerostructure, will partner with Dassault to produce Falcon 2000 business jets domestically in India.

This is the first instance where Dassault will assemble its Falcon aircraft outside of France. With this milestone, India becomes one of the few countries—alongside the US, France, Canada, and Brazil—that produce business jets for international markets.

The first Falcon 2000 aircraft manufactured in India is anticipated to be ready by 2028, designed to meet both corporate and military requirements.

Unveiled at the Paris Air Show, the agreement entails establishing a final assembly line at Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL) in Nagpur, Maharashtra. This facility will act as a global centre of excellence for the Falcon series and is also expected to support future assembly projects for the Falcon 6X and 8X models.

