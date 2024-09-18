Reliance Infrastructure share price rises 5% on settlement of dues to Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company

Stock Market Today: Reliance Infrastructure Ltd share price gained 5% in the opening trades on Wednesday. The company has settled and paid its entire obligations with Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (Edelweiss) with respect to the Non Convertible Debentures issued by the Company

The Reliance Infrastructure share price opened at ₹244 on Wednesday on the BSE, slightly higher than the previous closing price of ₹235.65. The Reliance Infrastructure share price thereafter gained further to ₹249.90 level , thereby marking gains of more than 5%

Notably the Reliance Infrastructure share price had ended with gains of more than 9% on Tuesday.

Reliance Infrastructure share price has gained more than 18% in past 5 trading session and is inching towards its 52-week highs

Reliance Infrastructure share price gained momentum as Reliance Infrastructure in its release on the exchange on Wednesday announced settlement of ₹235 crore dues to Edelweiss.

“The Company has settled and paid its entire obligations with Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (Edelweiss) with respect to the Non Convertible Debentures issued by the Company, in consideration of an amount of Rs. 235 crore” said Reliance Infrastructure in its release on the exchanges

Reliance Infrastructure further said that Edelweiss does not hold any equity shares in the Company and is neither a related party nor part of the promoter group.