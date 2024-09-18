Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Reliance Infrastructure share price rises 5% on settlement of dues to Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company
BREAKING NEWS

Reliance Infrastructure share price rises 5% on settlement of dues to Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market Today: Reliance Infrastructure share price gained 5% in the opening trades on Wednesday. The company has settled and paid its entire obligations with Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (Edelweiss) with respect to the Non Convertible Debentures issued by the Company

Reliance Infra share price rises 4.5% on settlement of dues to Edelweiss

Stock Market Today: Reliance Infrastructure Ltd share price gained 5% in the opening trades on Wednesday. The company has settled and paid its entire obligations with Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (Edelweiss) with respect to the Non Convertible Debentures issued by the Company

The Reliance Infrastructure share price opened at 244 on Wednesday on the BSE, slightly higher than the previous closing price of 235.65. The Reliance Infrastructure share price thereafter gained further to 249.90 level , thereby marking gains of more than 5%

Notably the Reliance Infrastructure share price had ended with gains of more than 9% on Tuesday.

Reliance Infrastructure share price has gained more than 18% in past 5 trading session and is inching towards its 52-week highs

Reliance Infrastructure share price gained momentum as Reliance Infrastructure in its release on the exchange on Wednesday announced settlement of 235 crore dues to Edelweiss.

“The Company has settled and paid its entire obligations with Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (Edelweiss) with respect to the Non Convertible Debentures issued by the Company, in consideration of an amount of Rs. 235 crore" said Reliance Infrastructure in its release on the exchanges

Reliance Infrastructure further said that Edelweiss does not hold any equity shares in the Company and is neither a related party nor part of the promoter group.

(more to come)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.