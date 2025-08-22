Reliance Infra to sell Pune-Satara toll road project to Cube Highways in a ₹2,000 crore deal — Details here

Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Infrastructure is set to sell the Pune-Satara toll road project to the Singapore-based infrastructure company, Cube Highways, in a ₹2,000 crore deal, which will be against a full acquisition of stakes in the special purpose vehicle (SPV) firm named PS Toll Road Pvt. Ltd, according to a white paper.

Reliance Infra aims to monetise these non-core assets, enhance financial flexibility, and focus on long-term value creation in the company. After the transaction, Cube Highways will acquire a 100% stake in PS Toll Road Pvt. Ltd

According to the company disclosure, Reliance Infrastructure plans to use ₹600 crore of the funds raised to deploy for future growth initiatives in the firm's core business areas.

The company will also reduce its consolidated debt of ₹1,400 crore, according to the exchange filing.

“The transaction is expected to reach completion by the end of this month, subject to requisite regulatory approvals,” Reliance Infra said in the white paper release.

Earlier in 2020, Reliance Infra sold its Delhi-Agra toll road to Cube Highways for a total of ₹3,000 crore. The Pune-Satara toll road project deal will mark the second transaction between the two companies.

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Reliance Infrastructure shares closed 4.44% lower at ₹289.50 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹302.95 at the previous market close.

Shares of the Anil Ambani-led firm have given stock market investors more than 853% returns on their investment in the last five years and over 24% gains in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date basis, the shares of Reliance Infrastructure have lost 8.43% in 2025 but are trading 10.72% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Shares of the firm hit their 52-week high level at ₹425 on 27 June 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹195 on 4 September 2024, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹11,829.87 crore as of the stock market close on Friday, 22 August 2025.

