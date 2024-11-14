Reliance Infrastructure Q2 Results: Anil Ambani-led infra major posts net profit of ₹4,082.5 crore on low expenses

Reliance Infrastructure Q2 Results: Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RInfra) on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,082.53 crore in the July-September quarter of 2024-25 on lower expenses. It had clocked ₹294.04 crore net loss during the July-September period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Exceptional gains of ₹3,575.27 crore, including gain on settlement of debts and income of ₹80.97 crore on account of arbitration claim received, boosted the bottom line in the September quarter, according to a company filing. The company's total income reduced marginally to ₹7,345.96 crore over ₹7,373.49 crore in the year-ago quarter. Expenses declined to ₹6,450.38 crore from ₹7,100.66 crore in the same quarter a year ago.