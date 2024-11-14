Reliance Infrastructure Q2 Results: Anil Ambani-led infra major posts net profit of ₹4,082.5 crore on low expenses

Reliance Infrastructure Q2 Results: Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RInfra) on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,082.53 crore in the July-September quarter of 2024-25 on lower expenses. It had clocked ₹294.04 crore net loss during the July-September period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Exceptional gains of ₹3,575.27 crore, including gain on settlement of debts and income of ₹80.97 crore on account of arbitration claim received, boosted the bottom line in the September quarter, according to a company filing. The company's total income reduced marginally to ₹7,345.96 crore over ₹7,373.49 crore in the year-ago quarter. Expenses declined to ₹6,450.38 crore from ₹7,100.66 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
RInfra is engaged in the business of providing Engineering and Construction (E&C) services for power, roads, metro rail and other infrastructure sectors. The company is also engaged in implementing, operating and maintaining several projects in the defence sector and infrastructural areas through its special-purpose vehicles.
