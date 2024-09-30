Reliance Infrastructure rises 3.5 % as it wins ₹780 Crore Arbitration Dispute With Damodar Valley Corporation

  • Stock Market Today: Stock Market Today: Reliance Infrastructure share price gained 3.5 % during morning trades on Monday as it wins 780 Crore Arbitration Dispute With Damodar Valley Corporation

Ujjval Jauhari
Published30 Sep 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Trade Now
Reliance Infrastructure share price gains on winning <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>780 Crore Arbitration Dispute
Reliance Infrastructure share price gains on winning ₹780 Crore Arbitration Dispute

Stock Market Today: Reliance Infrastructure share price gained 3.5 % during morning trades on Monday. Reliance Infrastructure announced having won the 780 Crore Arbitration Dispute with Damodar Valley Corporation

Reliance Infrastructure share price opened at 330 on the BSE on Monday, more than 2% The Reliance Infrastructure share price thereafter gained further to 333.65 marking gains of 3-4%.

Also Read | Stock market today: 5 stocks to buy or sell on Monday — Sept 30

Reliance Infrastructure in its release announced that on September 27, 2024, the Division Bench of Hon'ble High Court of Calcutta delivered its judgment in a petition filed by Damodar Valley Corporation challenging the arbitration award under Section 34, dated September 29, 2023, amounting to approximately Rs. 780 crore including accrued interest in favour of the Company concerning the Raghunathpur Thermal Power Project

The Reliance Infrastructure share price has gained almost 60% during last one month as remains in spotlight on various favorable developments

Also Read | Gold price today: MCX Gold rate rises with Powell’s comments in focus

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Reliance Infrastructure is also scheduled to be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve raising of long term resources from domestic and/or global markets. This could be done through a issue of equity shares, equity linked securities, warrants convertible into equity shares, by way of preferential issue and/or qualified institutional placement and/or rights issue and/or foreign currency convertible bonds or any other method, as per the company release.

Also Read | Stocks to Watch: IDFC First Bank, PNB, Dr Reddy’s, REC, RIL, Welspun and more

Reliance Infrastructure has also reduced its standalone external Debt from 3,831 crore to 475 Crore, as per the company. Consequently, the net worth of the Company will stand at 9,041 crore.

Reliance Infrastructure also has cleared its funded outstanding dues to Life Insurance Corporation of India, Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limited, ICICI Bank, Union Bank, and other lenders.

With considerable developments taking place not surprisng the share price is gaining

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Sep 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsReliance Infrastructure rises 3.5 % as it wins ₹780 Crore Arbitration Dispute With Damodar Valley Corporation

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

169.25
10:35 AM | 30 SEP 2024
2.75 (1.65%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

365.90
10:35 AM | 30 SEP 2024
-1.4 (-0.38%)

NTPC share price

436.05
10:36 AM | 30 SEP 2024
-1.5 (-0.34%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

133.65
10:35 AM | 30 SEP 2024
-2.25 (-1.66%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

7,659.75
10:22 AM | 30 SEP 2024
474.1 (6.6%)

JM Financial share price

150.15
10:22 AM | 30 SEP 2024
7.4 (5.18%)

NMDC share price

246.00
10:22 AM | 30 SEP 2024
10.9 (4.64%)

KEC International share price

1,067.05
10:22 AM | 30 SEP 2024
42.25 (4.12%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,405.00-10.00
    Chennai
    77,411.00-10.00
    Delhi
    77,563.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    77,415.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.