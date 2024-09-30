Stock Market Today: Reliance Infrastructure share price gained 3.5 % during morning trades on Monday. Reliance Infrastructure announced having won the ₹780 Crore Arbitration Dispute with Damodar Valley Corporation {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Infrastructure share price opened at ₹330 on the BSE on Monday, more than 2% The Reliance Infrastructure share price thereafter gained further to ₹333.65 marking gains of 3-4%.

Reliance Infrastructure in its release announced that on September 27, 2024, the Division Bench of Hon'ble High Court of Calcutta delivered its judgment in a petition filed by Damodar Valley Corporation challenging the arbitration award under Section 34, dated September 29, 2023, amounting to approximately Rs. 780 crore including accrued interest in favour of the Company concerning the Raghunathpur Thermal Power Project {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Reliance Infrastructure share price has gained almost 60% during last one month as remains in spotlight on various favorable developments

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Reliance Infrastructure is also scheduled to be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve raising of long term resources from domestic and/or global markets. This could be done through a issue of equity shares, equity linked securities, warrants convertible into equity shares, by way of preferential issue and/or qualified institutional placement and/or rights issue and/or foreign currency convertible bonds or any other method, as per the company release.

Reliance Infrastructure has also reduced its standalone external Debt from ₹3,831 crore to ₹475 Crore, as per the company. Consequently, the net worth of the Company will stand at ₹9,041 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Infrastructure also has cleared its funded outstanding dues to Life Insurance Corporation of India, Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limited, ICICI Bank, Union Bank, and other lenders.

With considerable developments taking place not surprisng the share price is gaining

