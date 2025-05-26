Reliance Infrastructure share price declines 3% post Q4 results: Do You Own?

Stock Market Today: Reliance Infrastructure share price declined close to 3% in the morning trades on Monday post Q4 results. Reliance Infrastructure had declared Q4 Results after the market hours on Friday

Reliance Infra Q4 Results details Reliance Infrastructure Q4 Consolidate reported net profit at ₹4,387.08 Crore came much better against loss in the previous as well as the eyar ago quarter. TIn the Q3 FY25 or the December'2024 quarter Reliance Infra had reported net loss of RS 3,298 crore while in the year ago quarter the loss attributable o the owners of the company stood at ₹220 crore.

The company highlighted that Q4 FY25 Consolidated Earnings before interest tax Depreciation and Amortisation or Ebitda adjusted for exceptional income of RS 514 Crore stood at ₹8,876 Crore vis-a-vis ₹1136 Crore in Q3 FY25 sequentially and was up 681%.

The consolidated net worth of the company increased by ₹14,287 Crore as on 31 March 2025 from ₹9,899 Crore as on 31 December 2024 marking a rise of 44% sequentially

The company's revenues from operations at ₹4,108.01 crore came slightly lower than ₹4,685.96 crore reported in the year ago quarter and ₹5,032.55 crore in the previous quarter.