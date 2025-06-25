Reliance Infrastructure share price hits upper circuit as subsidiary defence company inks ₹600 crore deal

Anil Ambani-run Reliance Infrastructure's share price hit its upper circuit on Wednesday, 25 June 2025, after a subsidiary named Reliance Defence secured an export contract worth ₹600 crore from a German defence and ammunitions manufacturer, according to an exchange filing.

Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH, a German defence and ammunition manufacturer that awarded the high-tech ammunition export contract to the Reliance Infrastructure subsidiary firm.

“Reliance Infrastructure Limited promoted Reliance Defence Limited, today announced securing of a significant export order worth INR 600 crore from Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH, a leading German defence and ammunitions manufacturer,” said the company in the BSE filing.

This deal aims to position Reliance Defence as a reliable partner in the defence and ammunition manufacturing supply chain for the European market.

“The strategic partnership with Rheinmetall brings cutting-edge capabilities to India and represents a defining milestone for the country’s private defence manufacturing sector,” said Anil Ambani in the official statement.

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Trend Reliance Infrastructure shares closed at the upper circuit on Wednesday, 25 June 2025, after the stock gained 4.99% to hit the intraday high of ₹404.05, compared to ₹384.85 at the previous market close.

The shares hit their upper circuit in Wednesday's stock market afternoon session as the company announced the order book update at 2:46 p.m. (IST).

The Anil Ambani-owned company's shares have given stock market investors more than 1,049% return on their investment in the last five years, and over 93% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have gained 26.58% in 2025, and are trading 37.71% higher in the last one-month period in the Indian stock market.

Reliance Infrastructure shares hit their 52-week high levels at ₹421 on 11 June 2025, while the 52-week low levels were at ₹169.75 on 23 July 2024, according to BSE data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹16,005.68 crore as of the stock market close on Wednesday, 25 June 2025.

