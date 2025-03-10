Reliance Infrastructure share price pauses after rising for three straight sessions

Stock market today: Shares of Reliance Infrastructure took a breather on Monday, March 10, after rising for three straight sessions. The stock of Anil Ambani group dropped nearly 2%, snapping its three-day winning run, following the announcement of amalgamation with its subsidiary.

Reliance Infrastructure, on March 8, announced that its board at the meeting held that day had approved the Scheme of Arrangement between the company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Reliance Velocity Limited (RVL), and their respective shareholders, providing for amalgamation of RVL with Reliance Infra. The proposed merger is subject to approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Advertisement

RVL provides support services to transport systems and related infrastructure projects. The merger, according to the company, will rationalise and consolidate the group structure while improving operational efficiencies and cost-saving efforts. The proposed deal will not change the shareholding pattern of Reliance Infrastructure.

Reliance Infra Share Price Trend Reliance Infrastructure share price dropped 1.8% to the day's low of ₹235 on the BSE today. The small-cap stock opened higher than its previous close at ₹240.70 and touched a high of ₹243.75.

With today's fall, the stock has declined after rallying for three straight sessions wherein it gained over 15%. The stock rose after the company informed it had entered into a one-time settlement with Jammu and Kashmir Bank on March 4, 2025, for the full and final settlement of its entire debt amounting to ₹90.50 crore. "The company has duly paid the settlement amount, and all its obligations towards the said debt stand fully discharged," it added.

Advertisement

Despite today's fall, the stock is up 7% over the last one year and 12% in the past six months.

Reliance Infra Stock Technical Outlook According to Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, the stock looks positive on technical charts.

“Reliance Infrastructure's share price currently trades between ₹220 and ₹260 per share. This Anil Ambani-led stock looks positive in terms of the technical chart pattern. So, Reliance Infrastructure shareholders are advised to hold the scrip, maintaining a stop loss of ₹220. After breaking the ₹260 hurdle, the stock may soon touch ₹280 per share. Fresh investors can also initiate momentum buying at the current market price for the short-term target of ₹280, maintaining a stop loss at ₹220,” advised Bagadia.

Advertisement