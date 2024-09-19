Reliance Infrastructure share price rises up to 7.5%, inching close to 1-year high on substantial reduction in debt

Stock Market Today: Reliance Infrastructure share price gained up to 7.5% in morning trades on Thursday and was very close to 1 year (52-week) high.

The Reliance Infrastructure share price has been buzzing with news flows as it has reduced standalone external debt from ₹3,831 Crore to ₹475 Crore

Reliance Infrastructure share price that opened at ₹294.50 on Thursday in the morning trades on the BSE, slightly higher than pevious close of ₹282.75, gained further to intraday highs of ₹304. Reliance Infrastructure share price price is trading very close to the 1-year (52-wek high) of ₹308 seen in April 2024