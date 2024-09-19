Reliance Infrastructure share price rises up to 7.5%, inching close to 1-year high on substantial reduction in debt

  • Stock Market Today: Reliance Infrastructure share price gained up to 7.5% in morning trades on Thursday and was very close to 1-year (52-week) high. The Reliance Infrastructure share price has been buzzing with news flows as it has reduced standalone external debt from 3,831 Crore to 475 Crore

Ujjval Jauhari
Published19 Sep 2024, 10:17 AM IST
Trade Now
Reliance Infra share price gaming up to 7.5%, in the morning trades n Thursday was very close 52-week high
Reliance Infra share price gaming up to 7.5%, in the morning trades n Thursday was very close 52-week high

Stock Market Today: Reliance Infrastructure share price gained up to 7.5% in morning trades on Thursday and was very close to 1 year (52-week) high.

The Reliance Infrastructure share price has been buzzing with news flows as it has reduced standalone external debt from 3,831 Crore to 475 Crore

Reliance Infrastructure share price that opened at 294.50 on Thursday in the morning trades on the BSE, slightly higher than pevious close of 282.75, gained further to intraday highs of 304. Reliance Infrastructure share price price is trading very close to the 1-year (52-wek high) of 308 seen in April 2024

(more to come)

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Sep 2024, 10:17 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsReliance Infrastructure share price rises up to 7.5%, inching close to 1-year high on substantial reduction in debt

Most Active Stocks

NTPC

426.50
10:31 AM | 19 SEP 2024
12.65 (3.06%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

129.85
10:31 AM | 19 SEP 2024
-1.4 (-1.07%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.70
10:31 AM | 19 SEP 2024
-2.75 (-1.63%)

Tata Power

441.65
10:31 AM | 19 SEP 2024
1 (0.23%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Sunteck Realty

607.00
10:25 AM | 19 SEP 2024
36.5 (6.4%)

United Breweries

2,123.95
10:24 AM | 19 SEP 2024
74.95 (3.66%)

Gillette India

9,323.65
10:25 AM | 19 SEP 2024
315.5 (3.5%)

Concord Biotech

2,258.85
10:24 AM | 19 SEP 2024
73.5 (3.36%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,350.00250.00
    Chennai
    73,310.00180.00
    Delhi
    73,430.00-80.00
    Kolkata
    73,410.00-130.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue