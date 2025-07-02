Reliance, ITC to SBI: LIC's top 5 shareholdings that you may like to know

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is not only India's insurance juggernaut but also a major institutional investor. For retail and even institutional investors, an increase in LIC's stake in a stock signals its long-term value and strong future potential.

According to the March quarter shareholding pattern data, LIC has significant stakes in some of India's biggest blue-chip stocks. For example, the insurance behemoth's stake in Reliance, ITC, HDFC Bank, SBI and L&T is cumulatively worth over ₹4 lakh crore.

Based on the latest shareholding pattern data, here are the top five listed companies in which LIC holds significant stakes.

Please note that the value of LIC’s shareholding in these stocks has been calculated based on their closing prices as of July 1. However, it is possible that LIC has since increased or reduced its stakes in these companies in Q1FY26. As a result, the actual value of its holdings may differ from the figures presented.

LIC's top shareholdings Reliance Industries By the end of Q4FY25, LIC held 89,38,39,330 shares, equivalent to a 6.74 per cent stake, in Reliance. At the current market price, LIC's stake in Reliance is worth ₹1,36,605 crore.

ITC By the end of the March quarter of the previous financial year, LIC held 1,94,17,50,542 shares (15.52 per cent stake) in ITC, which translates to a shareholding in the FMCG company worth ₹80,621 crore.

HDFC Bank LIC is a major shareholder of this banking heavyweight. As per Q4FY25 shareholding data, LIC held 36,07,73,905 shares, or a 5.45 per cent stake in the company, which, as per the current market price of HDFC Bank shares, comes to ₹72,586 crore.

SBI By the end of the March quarter of the last financial year, LIC's stake in SBI was 9.38 per cent, or 82,92,92,748 shares. The total value of LIC's stake, as per SBI's stock's current market price, comes to ₹68,023 crore.

L&T By the end of Q4FY25, LIC held 18,01,42,821 shares, or a 13.25 per cent stake, in Larsen & Toubro (L&T). At the current juncture, LIC's stake in the conglomerate is worth ₹66,053 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.