Reliance Jio IPO: From Dhirubhai Ambani's 1977 listing to Akash Ambani's mega issue - what's changed? Gen Z connect!

Nearly five decades after Reliance Industries first made its debit in the Indian markets, the Ambani family is preparing for another landmark listing. Jio Platforms. The telecom and digital services business led by Akash Ambani, plans to raise around $3.2 billion through an initial public offering (IPO) and is opening on October 21.

The issue is set to test whether the Reliance name alone can attract investors in a market increasingly focused on valuations, profitability and future growth.

Jio's proposed IPO comes at a time when India's investor base has changed significantly. The country has more than 130 million registered stock-market investors, nearly 40% of whom are below 30, according to National Stock Exchange of India data.

From Dhirubhai's equity revolution to Akash Ambani's IPO Reliance's relationship with individual investors dates back to November 1977, when founder Dhirubhai Ambani raised ₹2.8 crore through the company's first public offering. The issue attracted around 58,000 investors and was subscribed seven times, according to Reliance's annual report.

The listing helped popularise direct equity ownership among Indian households with Reliance's annual shareholder meetings eventually grew into mass gatherings.

Under Mukesh Ambani, Reliance evolved from a textiles and chemicals business into India's most valuable company, with interests spanning energy, consumer goods and telecommunications. Its telecom arm, Jio, transformed the sector after entering the market a decade ago with inexpensive 4G data services.

The Gen Z connect Unlike earlier generations, who often viewed Reliance as a long-term investment, younger investors are approaching the Jio IPO with a sharper focus on valuation, profitability and growth prospects. With Jio Platforms targeting a valuation of around $108 billion, the offering has sparked conversations among young investors about the company's digital ambitions, business model and potential listing gains.

In a post on X, young investor Sweta Chowdhury (@iSwetaChowdhury) said, “The Jio IPO offers an opportunity to examine the scale of India's digital economy and the business model behind one of its major players. Independent analysis matters.”

Another young investor highlighted the importance of informed decision-making, stating, “The Jio IPO conversation reflects growing interest in India's digital businesses. Reliable information and balanced analysis should remain at the centre of the discussion. #JioIPO.”

The interest is not limited to Jio's prominence or the possibility of listing-day gains. Some investors are also calculating the financial implications of the IPO's pricing and potential listing premium.

Young investor Sachya highlighted this aspect, saying, “Fun math: if Jio Platforms lists ~19% above the upper band, one lot moves from ₹13,428 to ~ ₹16,000. That ₹2,500+ difference is exactly why this IPO is trending on every finance page.”

Reliance Industries stock price trend Reliance shares have generated an annualised average return of around 29% since listing. However, the stock has fallen 23% this year amid a wider sell-off in Indian equities, putting it on course for its worst annual performance since 2011.

Meanwhile, it has shed 6.5% in 3 months, 10% in 6 months and 14% in the last 1 year.

The upcoming Jio listing is also a significant milestone for Akash Ambani, the 34-year-old managing director of Jio Platforms and Mukesh Ambani's eldest son. It marks his first major Reliance transaction undertaken independently.

Reliance Jio IPO Details: Key dates, price band, and more As investors gear up for Reliance Industries' ₹30,000 crore Jio Platforms IPO, Dalal Street is also evaluating what the mega issue could mean for other telecom stocks. Given the offering's scale, Jio's listing is expected to be a key near-term trigger for sector valuations, with investors watching how the market prices the telecom and digital services business against its listed peers.

Jio has reportedly attracted bids worth more than $20 billion, while overseas investors, including Fidelity Management & Research, Allianz SE and Capital Group, have indicated interest, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company has set a price band of ₹1,065- ₹1,119 per share, valuing it at around $108 billion at the upper end. This is below Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation of approximately $125 billion.

The Jio Platforms IPO was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹221 as of October 17, 2026. Based on the upper price band of ₹1,119, this points to an estimated listing price of ₹1,340 and a potential listing gain of 19.75%. However, the grey market is unofficial, and its premium does not guarantee the stock's listing price or subsequent performance.

The issue comprises a fresh offering of up to 27 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component. Consequently, existing shareholders will not be selling their shares through the IPO. The revised issue size is nearly 14% lower than the approximately ₹35,000 crore indicated in the draft papers.

Despite the reduction, the offering could overtake Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,870 crore IPO in 2024 to become India's largest-ever public issue by value.