Reliance Jio IPO GMP today: Day 2 subscription nears 3.76x! QIB, NII or retail - Which segment is driving biggest demand

Reliance Jio IPO GMP today: Jio Platforms’ initial public offering (IPO) continues to see strong demand on the second day of subscription too. Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited-backed Jio IPO is seeing huge interest from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and non institutional investors (NIIs).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Jio Platforms IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) hinted at 21.36% listing gain. For primary market investors who are closely tracking Reliance Jio IPO, here are all the details to know.

Jio Platforms IPO GMP today Jio IPO latest grey market premium stood at ₹239, as per websites tracking latest GMPs. With this, Jio IPO is expected to be listed at ₹1358 per share (which is the sum of the upper price band, ie ₹1119 and latest GMP of ₹239). The IPO is estimated to be listed with 21.36% gain.

Jio IPO subscription day 2: Which segment drives the demand? Reliance Jio IPO continues to see strong demand in the QIB segment. The issue was subscribed around 9.61 times in the category, as per BSE data at 12:27 pm on Thursday, October 22. Subscription in the NII category increased to 3.03 times. Jio IPO was fully subscribed in the retail segment on day 2, despite seeing weakest demand in the category.

Advertisement

The IPO was subscribed 1.74 times in the employee reserved category and around 2.50 times in the reservation portion shareholder.

Jio IPO subscription day 1 The Jio IPO was subscribed around 3.16 times on day 1 as the issue saw robust demand in the QIB category. The Jio IPO was subscribed a total of 9.42 times in the QIB category on day 1, whereas retail subscription stood at 0.73 times. The issue was subscribed 1.68 times in the NII category, 1.36 times in the employee category, and 1.46 times in the RIL reserve category.

Jio IPO price band, other details The IPO will remain open for subscription until October 23. The final subscription figures will reflect demand across institutional, non-institutional, retail, employee and shareholder categories over the full bidding period.

Advertisement