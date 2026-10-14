Reliance Jio IPO: Good news for RIL shareholders. Check what the reservation quota is for them

The upcoming initial public offering (IPO) of Jio Platforms has reserved equity shares worth up to ₹2,500 crore for eligible shareholders of Reliance Industries, according to its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

Eligible Reliance Industries shareholders include individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), either directly or through the karta, who held public equity shares of the company as of October 14, 2026, the date of filing of the RHP.

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The reservation is subject to applicable laws and the eligibility conditions detailed in the prospectus.

According to the company’s Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), eligible Reliance Industries shareholders applying under the shareholder reservation portion can bid at the cut-off price, provided their bid amount does not exceed ₹2 lakh.

Meanwhile, the issue also includes a reservation of equity shares worth up to ₹500 crore for eligible employees. Large IPOs often reserve a portion of the issue for eligible employees, allowing them to participate in the public offering. Such reservations may also come with a discount on the issue price, subject to the terms and conditions specified in the offer document.

Jio Platforms is best known for its telecom arm, Reliance Jio Infocomm, which disrupted India’s telecom industry after its launch in 2016 by offering affordable voice and data services.

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Jio played a key role in accelerating digital adoption across the country through its low-cost data plans and free voice-calling services, attracting millions of subscribers within a short period.

Jio Platforms IPO: Subscription dates, price band and issue size The mega IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, October 21, and close on Friday, October 23, 2026. The anchor investor bidding is scheduled for Monday, October 19. The company has fixed the IPO price band at ₹1,065– ₹1,119 per equity share.

The issue is entirely a fresh issue of up to 27 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. This means existing investors will not sell their shares through the IPO.

At the upper end of the price band of ₹1,119 per share, Jio Platforms’ IPO is expected to raise approximately ₹30,213 crore, making it the largest IPO in India’s stock market history. The country’s largest IPO to date was that of Hyundai Motor India, which raised approximately ₹27,870 crore in 2024.

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Eligible employees bidding under the employee reservation portion will receive a discount of ₹54 per equity share.

The minimum bid lot has been fixed at 12 equity shares, each with a face value of ₹10, with bids to be made in multiples of 12 shares thereafter. At the upper end of the price band, investors will need to invest a minimum of Rs13,428 to apply for one lot.

The maximum investment amount would be ₹1,61,136, assuming the maximum application comprises 144 shares at the upper price band.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.