Reliance Jio IPO listing on Oct 28: Will Mukesh Ambani's firm be in top 5 m-cap? RIL to hold top spot

Jio Platforms’ IPO was subscribed 22.19 times, with allotment expected on October 26. Based on its upper price band and post-issue share count, the company is estimated to have a market capitalisation of 10.30 lakh crore, potentially placing it among the BSE’s top five companies.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published24 Oct 2026, 09:19 PM IST
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Jio Platforms’ IPO was subscribed 22.19 times, with allotment expected on October 26. Check listing details (AI image for representational purpose)
Jio Platforms’ IPO was subscribed 22.19 times, with allotment expected on October 26. Check listing details (AI image for representational purpose)

As Jio Platforms Initial Public Offering (IPO) closed with bumper subscription, investors are now eagerly awaiting the share allotment results ahead of its scheduled listing next week.

Backed by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the IPO generated huge buzz during its subscription period. But where could the telecom giant be bound to stand post listing in terms of market capitalisation? Let’s find out.

Jio IPO listing countdown begins! Where would it stand in terms of market capitalisation

Based on the IPO’s upper price band and post-issue share count, Jio Platforms is estimated to hold post issue market capitalisation of 10.30 lakh crore. With this, Jio can comfortably stand in the list of top five companies in terms of market capitalisation on BSE. Investors must note that market capitalisation of companies fluctuate, and Jio Platforms’ actual ranking would depend on listing price and other stocks’ price.

As per BSE data (as on October 23), Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has a market capitalisation of 16.10 lakh crore, Bharti Airtel has an Mcap of 11.79 lakh crore, HDFC Bank has an Mcap of 10.67 lakh crore, ICICI Bank’s Mcap stood at 10 lakh crore, TCS’s MCap stood at 9 lakh crore.

Firm NameMarket Capitalisation (MCap)
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) 16.10 lakh crore
Bharti Airtel 11.79 lakh crore
HDFC Bank 10.67 lakh crore
ICICI Bank 10.00 lakh crore
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) 9.00 lakh crore

Reliance Industries Limited Group to hold top spot

Post Jio IPO listing, Reliance Industries Group will also become India’s largest listed business group by aggregate listed MCap.

Jio IPO subscription status on day 3, other details

Jio IPO was subscribed 22.19 x on the final day of its subscription. The total subscription consisted of 70.55 times subscription in the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category, 14x subscription in non institutional investors (NII) category, 2.72x subscription in the retail investors segment, 2.93 x bidding in employee reserved quota, and 7.60x subscription in the reservation portion shareholder.

The issue opened for subscription on Wednesday, October 21 and concluded on Friday, October 23. Its allotment is likely to be finalised on Monday, October 26. The issue is likely to be listed on NSE and BSE on October 28. India’s largest IPO created history on the first day of its subscription after it was fully subscribed within 100 minutes of the opening of the issue.

IPO ListingMarket CapitalisationReliance IndustriesJioIPOReliance
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