Reliance Jio IPO overall subscription status, GMP: Day 1, 2, 3 details; allotment, listing date, share price prediction

Reliance Jio IPO overall subscription status: Touted as the mother of all initial public offerings (IPOs), the Jio Platforms IPO broke multiple records during its subscription period. Backed by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the issue not only became India’s biggest-ever IPO but also achieved full subscription within just 100 minutes of opening. It also attracted the highest-ever IPO bids in India.

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The IPO was subscribed 22.19x by the end of day 3. As the Reliance Jio IPO subscription closed on Friday, here is full breakdown of how much the issue was subscribed over the last three days in different segment.

Jio IPO subscription status on day 3 Jio IPO was subscribed 22.19 x on day 3, which included a massive 70.55 times subscription in the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category, 14x subscription in non institutional investors (NII) category, 2.72x subscription in the retail investors segment, 2.93 x bidding in employee reserved quota, and 7.60x subscription in the reservation portion shareholder.

Jio IPO subscription status on day 1, day 2 and day 3

Investor Segment Day 1 Subscription (Times) Day 2 Subscription (Times) Day 3 Subscription (Times) Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) 9.42x 13.29x 70.55 x Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 1.68x 5.97x 14 x Retail Individual Investors (RII) 0.73x 1.54x 2.72x Employee Reservations 1.36x 2.10x 2.93x RIL Shareholders Quota 1.46x 4.05x 7.60 x Total Overall Subscription 3.16x 5.57x 22.19 x

Jio IPO subscription status on day 3: QIB segment The issue saw a massive surge in subscriptions on the last day, especially in the QIB segment where it was subscribed 70.55x on day 3. The issue was subscribed around 9.42x on day 1, which increased to 13.29x on day 2, as per BSE data.

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Jio IPO day 3 subscription status in the NII category Jio IPO was subscribed around 14 times in the NII category on Friday, which stood at 5.97x on day 2.

Reliance Jio IPO day 3 subscription status in retail segment Unlike QIB and NII segment, which saw phenomenal growth on day 3, Jio IPO subscription in the retail category saw consistent increment on the final day of bidding. The issue was subscribed 2.72x in the retail segment.

Jio IPO day 3 subscription in employee reservation, RIL shareholder quota The IPO was subscribed 2.93x in the employee reservation segment on day 3, and around 7.60x in the RIL shareholder quota.

Jio IPO listing expectations: What does IPO GMP indicate? Jio Platforms IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) stood at ₹253, according to media reports. Considering its upper price band of ₹1119 per share, its listing is expected at ₹1372 per share (which is the sum of upper price band and latest IPO GMP). Jio Platforms’ grey market premium hinted at 22.61% listing gain.

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