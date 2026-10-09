Subscribe

Reliance Jio IPO price band alert: Mukesh Ambani's telecom giant likely to set band at ₹1,065– ₹1,119, says report

Reliance Jio IPO price band revealed! Price band fixed at 1,065- 1,119: Report

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published9 Oct 2026, 07:36 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Reliance Jio IPO price band revealed (AI image for representational purpose)
Reliance Jio IPO price band revealed (AI image for representational purpose)
AI Quick Read

The much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of the Indian stock market has received another update. The Jio IPO price band has been fixed at 1,065 to 1,119 per share, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. Jio Platforms Limited is planning to launch its IPO for subscription on October and close two days later.

Advertisement

Reliance Jio IPO details

The telecom and digital services arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd is targeting a market value of as much as 10.3 trillion rupees ($107 billion). Jio is yet to announce official details including price range, valuation and timing. These details could change as deliberations are underway, reported Bloomberg.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

Jio
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsReliance Jio IPO price band alert: Mukesh Ambani's telecom giant likely to set band at ₹1,065– ₹1,119, says report
Advertisement
Read Next Story