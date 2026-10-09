Reliance Jio IPO price band alert: Mukesh Ambani's telecom giant likely to set band at ₹1,065– ₹1,119, says report

The much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of the Indian stock market has received another update. The Jio IPO price band has been fixed at ₹1,065 to ₹1,119 per share, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. Jio Platforms Limited is planning to launch its IPO for subscription on October and close two days later.

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Reliance Jio IPO details The telecom and digital services arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd is targeting a market value of as much as 10.3 trillion rupees ($107 billion). Jio is yet to announce official details including price range, valuation and timing. These details could change as deliberations are underway, reported Bloomberg.

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