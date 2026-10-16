Reliance Jio IPO: Should investors buy Reliance Industries shares before the listing?

Reliance Jio IPO: The much-awaited Reliance Jio Platforms IPO has put Reliance Industries share price in the spotlight, with investors assessing whether buying the parent company's stock ahead of the telecom and digital services business's market debut could be a worthwhile opportunity

The Jio Platforms IPO is all set to hit the primary market on on 21 October and will remain till 23 October. The Reliance Group subsidiary has fixed the price band for the Jio Platforms IPO at ₹1,065– ₹1,119 per equity share. Accordingly, the group's digital services arm is expected to garner between ₹28,755 crore and ₹30,213 crore through the public offering.

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Reliance's digital subsidiary had also announced a ₹54-per-share discount for eligible employees applying under the employee reservation category. In addition, Jio Platforms confirmed a shareholders' reservation in its final prospectus, setting aside shares worth up to ₹2,500 crore for eligible shareholders.

However, it is to be noted that the record date to be eligible for shareholder reservation in Reliance Jio IPO has been surpassed, leaving the question behind it is still a good time to buy RIL stock before the listing. According to the Red Herring Prospectus, the record date was fixed for October 14, 2026.

Reliance Industries share price outlook: What should investors do? Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, is positive about the near-term outlook for Reliance Industries shares.

“Yes, Reliance Industries can be bought at current levels, as the stock is showing good momentum. The share price could move towards ₹1,260–1,275, with the potential to cross ₹1,300 as well. Investors should maintain a stop-loss at ₹1,150 to manage downside risk,” Ojha said.

The technical outlook suggests further upside potential if the prevailing momentum sustains. However, investors should consider the stock's prevailing market price before acting on these targets and maintain appropriate risk management, particularly as expectations around the Jio Platforms IPO could contribute to volatility.

Should investors buy RIL shares before the Jio listing? According to Srivastava, buying Reliance Industries shares ahead of the Jio Platforms IPO does not automatically guarantee superior returns. Investors should evaluate the parent company's valuation and business prospects rather than making a decision solely on listing-related excitement.

She cautioned that IPO announcements and pricing expectations may already have contributed to a rally in RIL shares, making it important for fresh investors to avoid chasing the stock at elevated levels. The impact of any fresh issue on RIL's ownership percentage and the use of the proceeds by Jio will also be important factors in determining the eventual value created for shareholders.

“For existing shareholders, holding decisions should be based on RIL's overall business prospects and valuation rather than the IPO alone. Fresh investors may consider staggered buying, provided the prevailing price offers a reasonable margin of safety. Short-term investors should remain cautious about volatility and the possibility of profit-booking before or after the listing,” Srivastava said.

She further said that investors should assess RIL's current valuation, Jio's growth prospects and the performance of its other businesses before taking an investment decision.