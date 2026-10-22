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Reliance Jio IPO subscription status day 1, day 2: Check QIB, NII, Retail, Employee, RIL Shareholders wise data details

Reliance Jio Platforms’ IPO subscription rose to 5.57 times on day two, up from 3.16 times on day one. Qualified institutional buyers subscribed 13.29 times, non-institutional investors 5.97 times and retail investors 1.54 times.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Updated22 Oct 2026, 09:00 PM IST
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Jio IPO day 1, day 2 subscription status details (AI image for representational purpose)
Jio IPO day 1, day 2 subscription status details (AI image for representational purpose)
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Reliance Jio IPO subscription status day 1, day 2: Jio Platforms initial public offering continued to draw strong interest from investors across categories on day 2, i.e. on Thursday, October 22. Backed by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited, Jio Platforms IPO reportedly attracted a total demand of about 3.73 lakh crore, including interest from anchor investors.

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Jio IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) today hinted at 21.81% listing day gains. For primary market investors, here are all details about Jio IPO subscription status on day 1 and day 2.

Jio IPO subscription status on day 1, day 2

The IPO was subscribed 5.57 times on day 2, ie on Thursday, October 22. Its day 1 subscription stood at 3.16x.

Investor Segment

Day 1 Subscription (Times)

Day 2 Subscription (Times)

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB)9.42x13.29x
Non-Institutional Investors (NII)1.68x5.97x
Retail Individual Investors (RII)0.73x1.54x
Employee Reservations1.36x2.10x
RIL Shareholders Quota1.46x4.05x
Total Overall Subscription3.16x5.57x
Source: BSE website

Jio IPO subscription status on day 2: QIB segment

The RIL-backed issue continued to draw strong interest from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) on the second day of its bidding. The issue was subscribed around 9.42x on day 1, which increased to 13.29x on day 2, as per BSE data.

Jio IPO day 2 subscription in NII segment

While there was a strong participation by QIBs, there was a strong surge in non institutional investors participation. Jio IPO was subscribed 5.97 times in the NII category on day 2.

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Reliance Jio IPO day 2 subscription status in retail segment

The issue was fully subscribed in the retail investors segment on Thursday. By the end of the second day of subscription period, Jio IPO was subscribed by 1.54 times in the retail investors.

Jio IPO subscription in RIL shareholders quota, employee reservation segment

The issue was subscribed around 2.10 times in the employee reserved segment, and around 4.05 times in the RIL reservation portion segment.

Jio IPO subscription status on day 1

Jio IPO was subscribed around 3.16 times on day 1, with the issue seeing strongest participation in the QIB segment, followed by NII and RIL shareholders quota segment.

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