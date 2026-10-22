Reliance Jio IPO subscription status day 1, day 2: Check QIB, NII, Retail, Employee, RIL Shareholders wise data details

Reliance Jio IPO subscription status day 1, day 2: Jio Platforms initial public offering continued to draw strong interest from investors across categories on day 2, i.e. on Thursday, October 22. Backed by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited, Jio Platforms IPO reportedly attracted a total demand of about 3.73 lakh crore, including interest from anchor investors.
Jio IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) today hinted at 21.81% listing day gains. For primary market investors, here are all details about Jio IPO subscription status on day 1 and day 2.
The IPO was subscribed 5.57 times on day 2, ie on Thursday, October 22. Its day 1 subscription stood at 3.16x.
Investor Segment
Day 1 Subscription (Times)
Day 2 Subscription (Times)
|Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB)
|9.42x
|13.29x
|Non-Institutional Investors (NII)
|1.68x
|5.97x
|Retail Individual Investors (RII)
|0.73x
|1.54x
|Employee Reservations
|1.36x
|2.10x
|RIL Shareholders Quota
|1.46x
|4.05x
|Total Overall Subscription
|3.16x
|5.57x
|Source: BSE website
The RIL-backed issue continued to draw strong interest from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) on the second day of its bidding. The issue was subscribed around 9.42x on day 1, which increased to 13.29x on day 2, as per BSE data.
While there was a strong participation by QIBs, there was a strong surge in non institutional investors participation. Jio IPO was subscribed 5.97 times in the NII category on day 2.
The issue was fully subscribed in the retail investors segment on Thursday. By the end of the second day of subscription period, Jio IPO was subscribed by 1.54 times in the retail investors.
The issue was subscribed around 2.10 times in the employee reserved segment, and around 4.05 times in the RIL reservation portion segment.
Jio IPO was subscribed around 3.16 times on day 1, with the issue seeing strongest participation in the QIB segment, followed by NII and RIL shareholders quota segment.