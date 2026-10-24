Reliance Jio Platforms IPO allotment status check online by PAN number on NSE India, BSE websites: Direct link, steps

Reliance Jio IPO Allotment: The subscription window for Reliance Jio Platforms’ ₹30,213-crore IPO has closed, with investors now awaiting the share allotment results scheduled for October 26, 2026. Applicants can check whether they have secured shares through the official portals of BSE, NSE or KFin Technologies, which is managing the IPO’s allotment process.

As per the provisional schedule, the allotment status is expected to be declared on October 26. Once the status is released, investors can visit any of the three platforms to find out the outcome of their applications.

Shares will be credited to investors' demat accounts on October 27. Meanwhile, refunds for those investors who didn't get an allotment will also be processed the same day. Meanwhile, shares will be list on BSE and NSE on October 28.

How to check Jio Platforms IPO allotment status on NSE Investors can follow these steps to check their application details through the National Stock Exchange:

Visit the NSE IPO bid verification page: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’.

Open the ‘Select Symbol’ dropdown menu and choose ‘JPL’.

Enter your PAN details or application number.

Click ‘Submit’ to view the application details.

How to check Jio Platforms IPO allotment status on BSE Applicants can also use the Bombay Stock Exchange’s online application-status facility:

Visit the BSE IPO application status page: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check

Select the relevant IPO from the list, if it is available.

Choose the permitted identification option - PAN or application number.

Enter the required details.

Submit the request to check the application status.

How to check Jio Platforms IPO allotment status on KFin Technologies KFin Technologies is the registrar to the Jio Platforms IPO. Applicants can use the registrar’s website to check their allotment:

Visit the official website: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Under ‘Select IPO’, choose ‘Jio Platforms Ltd’.

Enter your IPO application number, PAN or Demat account number.

Click ‘Submit’ to view the allotment status.

Jio Platforms IPO subscription Reliance Jio Platforms’ ₹30,213-crore IPO closed with an overall subscription of 22.19 times, attracting bids for 421.87 crore shares against 19.75 crore shares on offer during the three-day bidding period.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) led demand, with their portion subscribed 70.55 times, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 14 times and retail investors at 2.72 times. The employee and shareholder categories recorded subscriptions of 2.93 times and 7.60 times, respectively.

Jio Platforms IPO GMP and listing expectations The grey market premium (GMP) stood at ₹250, according to media reports. At the upper issue price of ₹1,119 per share, this implied a potential listing price of ₹1,369, indicating an upside of approximately 22.34%. However, GMP is unofficial and does not guarantee listing gains, as the actual debut price will depend on market demand and trading conditions.

Jio Platforms IPO: Price band, proceeds and business The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 27 crore shares, with no offer-for-sale component. The price band was ₹1,065-1,119 per share, with a lot size of 12 shares. Eligible employees were offered up to 46,94,836 shares at a discount of ₹54 per share.

According to the red herring prospectus, ₹27,500 crore of the proceeds will repay borrowings of wholly owned subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, with the balance earmarked for general corporate purposes. Jio Platforms raised ₹8,109.85 crore from anchor investors on October 19, 2026. Its businesses span mobile networks, fixed broadband, cloud services, applications and proprietary technology for consumers and enterprises.

• Opening Date: October 21, 2026

• Closing Date: October 23, 2026

• Price Band: ₹1,065 to ₹1,119 per share

• Face Value: ₹10 per share

• Issue Size: Fresh issue of 27,00,00,000 equity shares (approx. ₹30,213 crore)

• Lot Size: 12–13 shares

• Registrar: KFin Technologies Limited

• Listing Exchanges: BSE and NSE

• Tentative Allotment Date: October 26, 2026

• Tentative Listing Date: October 28, 2026