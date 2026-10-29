Reliance Jio Platforms shares vs Bharti Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: Top telecom stock to buy? What experts suggest

Jio Platforms vs Bharti Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: India’s telecom sector is attracting investor attention following the stock market debut of Jio Platforms, bringing the industry’s two major private players, Jio and Bharti Airtel, into sharper focus for investors comparing growth potential, valuations and financial stability.

According to market experts, Jio offers scale, digital services and strong cash generation, Bharti Airtel stands out for its established earnings profile and relatively predictable cash flows. Vodafone Idea, meanwhile, offers a high-risk turnaround opportunity, with its investment case hinging on financial recovery, network expansion and potential tariff hikes.

Jio Platforms vs Bharti Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: What analysts say Ratiraj Tibrewal, CEO of Choice Capital Advisor, said Jio Platforms’ market debut has reset the benchmark for the Indian telecom sector. With Jio and Bharti Airtel trading at broadly similar valuations, the investment decision now depends more on the business characteristics investors prefer than on the price alone.

“Airtel offers a proven free-cash-flow and ARPU trajectory, a diversified footprint across Africa and enterprise, and none of the price-discovery volatility that follows a mega-listing,” Tibrewal said. He added that Jio brings unmatched scale and digital optionality, but investors could consider accumulating the stock on dips as the initial IPO premium settles.

According to Tibrewal, both Jio and Airtel are credible core holdings, with Airtel appealing to investors prioritising stability and Jio suited to those seeking scale and digital growth opportunities. Vodafone Idea, in contrast, is a turnaround play that could benefit disproportionately from a sector-wide tariff hike, although its profitability, network investment and subscriber retention remain key challenges.

Jio Platforms vs Bharti Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: Which telecom stock is better? Jio Platforms According to Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, Jio Platforms offers investors exposure to a large telecom subscriber base, digital services and strong cash generation.

Srivastava highlighted Jio’s FY26 revenue of ₹1,46,885.3 crore and net profit of ₹30,049.1 crore, alongside continued subscriber momentum through June 2026, as factors supporting its long-term growth outlook. Its scale, cash generation and digital ecosystem strengthen its investment case, although its premium valuation leaves less room for disappointment.

She further recommended investors with a long-term horizon, Jio could be an option to consider for exposure to telecom and digital services. However, following its strong market debut, valuation discipline and the stock’s post-listing price discovery will remain important considerations.

Bharti Airtel Bharti Airtel stands out for its established operating performance, relatively predictable cash flows and diversified business presence.

Srivastava said Airtel offers a compelling balance of growth and defensive stability, supported by resilient ARPU expansion and steady profitability in its Q2 FY27 earnings. With a market capitalisation of around ₹12 lakh crore, Airtel combines established execution with growth opportunities, making it a well-rounded option for investors seeking risk-adjusted returns.

Tibrewal also favours Airtel for investors prioritising stability, citing its proven cash-flow trajectory and diversified footprint. Unlike a newly listed stock, Airtel does not face the same initial price-discovery uncertainty associated with Jio Platforms’ market debut.

Overall, Bharti Airtel could appeal to investors looking for a combination of earnings visibility, cash generation and long-term growth without taking on the elevated financial risks associated with a turnaround stock, said Tibrewal.

Vodafone Idea Vodafone Idea presents a substantially different investment proposition. Unlike Jio and Airtel, which have established profitability and stronger operating profiles, Vodafone Idea’s investment case depends heavily on its ability to stabilise its finances, retain subscribers, improve network quality and return to sustainable growth.

Tibrewal said relief on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, a deferred payment schedule and fresh promoter funding have improved the company’s position by easing some of the financial pressure that had weighed on its shares. However, he cautioned that the company still needs to make progress on profitability, network investment and subscriber retention.

Srivastava described Vodafone Idea as a high-beta, speculative turnaround opportunity. Despite an improvement in ARPU to ₹142, the company’s net loss widened to ₹8,738 crore in Q2 FY27, highlighting the continuing strain on its balance sheet and the burden of AGR liabilities.