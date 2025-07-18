Reliance Jio Q1 Results: Net profit rises 25% to ₹7,110 crore; 5G subscriber base tops 200 million

Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, reported a robust set of numbers for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26). Backed by strong subscriber growth, rising consumption, and sustained digital momentum, the company recorded a substantial 25 percent year-on-year rise in net profit, alongside healthy increases in revenue and operating margin. The results were announced on Friday, July 18.

Reliance Jio posted a consolidated net profit of ₹7,110 crore for the first quarter of FY26, up nearly 25 percent compared to ₹5,698 crore in the corresponding period last year. On a sequential basis, net profit rose 1.2 percent from ₹7,022 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

Net revenue for the quarter stood at ₹41,054 crore, marking an 18.8 percent year-on-year rise from ₹34,548 crore in Q1FY25. On a sequential basis, revenue increased by 3 percent from ₹39,853 crore in Q4FY25.

Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL), the digital services holding company, reported an EBITDA of ₹18,135 crore for Q1FY26, up 23.9 percent year-on-year. The EBITDA margin improved by 210 basis points, driven by a mix of higher average revenue per user (ARPU), strong operating leverage, and a focused cost-efficiency strategy.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) rose sharply to ₹208.8 per subscriber per month, up 14.9 percent from ₹181.7 in the year-ago period and higher than ₹206.2 reported in the preceding March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25).

Strong Growth Across Segments Reliance Jio’s aggressive rollout of 5G services has started to pay dividends, with the company surpassing the 200 million mark in 5G subscriber count during the quarter to 213 million. Additionally, home broadband services under the JioFiber brand also saw significant traction, crossing 20 million connections—a key milestone in the company’s fixed-line growth strategy.

Reliance Jio added 9.9 million subscribers during the quarter, taking its total subscriber base to around 498 million. Meanwhile, the home broadband segment also continued its growth momentum, crossing 20 million connections—a significant milestone supported by Jio’s proprietary technologies and aggressive service expansion.

Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, stated, “We have delivered a milestone quarter at Jio with our 5G and Home subscriber base crossing the 200 million and 20 million marks respectively. Jio continues to bring next-generation services for its users with the launch of JioGames Cloud and JioPC bundle at affordable prices to drive adoption of digital services in India.”

JioAirFiber Now Largest Global FWA Service One of the key highlights of the quarter was JioAirFiber’s emergence as the world’s largest Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) service, reaching a subscriber base of 7.4 million. This milestone was achieved using Jio’s proprietary Point-to-Multi-Point (P2MP) UBR technology, which delivers fiber-like internet experience at significantly lower costs. The company said this technology helped it achieve an accelerated pace of approximately 1 million home connections per month during the quarter.

Jio Continues to Invest in Next-Gen Services During the quarter, Jio rolled out several new digital services including JioGames Cloud, a cloud-based gaming platform that allows users to play console-quality games without high-end hardware. Accessible via smartphones, desktops, and Jio Set-Top Boxes (STB), the subscription includes access to over 500 titles. Jio has also bundled voice, SMS, and data into a single plan for gamers, with a separate subscription for non-Jio users.

Jio also introduced JioPC, a new product bundle aimed at bringing affordable computing to more users across India. These initiatives are part of the company's ongoing effort to deepen digital engagement across demographics and geographies.

Data Usage and Engagement Surge Reliance Jio maintained its lead in customer engagement, with per capita data consumption averaging 37 GB per user per month. Data traffic surged to 54.7 billion GB in Q1FY26, a 24 percent jump from 44.1 billion GB in Q1FY25. Voice traffic also increased to 1.49 trillion minutes, reflecting a 4.9 percent rise year-on-year. Monthly churn stood at 1.8 percent, showcasing user stickiness despite market competition.

