Reliance Jio Q3 results: Reliance Jio Infocomm reported a 26% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2024 to ₹6,861 crore from ₹5,447 crore a year ago. Sequentially, net profit for Q3FY25 rose 5% from ₹6,539 crore in Q2FY25.

The telecom operation of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries' revenue from operations stood at ₹33,074 crore during the quarter ended December from ₹27,697 crore , a year-on-year jump of nearly 19.4%. Sequentially, its grew by 4.3% from ₹31,709 crore.