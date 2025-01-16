Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Reliance Jio Q3 results: Net profit rises 26% YoY to 6,861 crore; ARPU at 203.3

Gulveen Aulakh , Dhanya Nagasundaram

Reliance Jio Q3 results

Reliance Jio Q3 results: Reliance Jio Infocomm reported a 26% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2024 to 6,861 crore from 5,447 crore a year ago. Sequentially, net profit for Q3FY25 rose 5% from 6,539 crore in Q2FY25.

The telecom operation of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries' revenue from operations stood at 33,074 crore during the quarter ended December from 27,697 crore , a year-on-year jump of nearly 19.4%. Sequentially, its grew by 4.3% from 31,709 crore.

(more to come)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gulveen Aulakh

Gulveen covers both corporate and economy, and policy sections of Mint. She also covers telecom, IT from the corporate side and disinvestment, finance ministry from the economy side. Gulveen finds the rare mix of sectors she covers to be incredibly interesting.
