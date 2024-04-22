Reliance Jio Q4 Results: Net profit rises 13% Y-O-Y to ₹5337 crore
Reliance Jio Q4 Results: Net profit rises 13% Y-O-Y to ₹5337 crore during the quarter ending March'2024. On sequential the net profit growth was soft at 2.47% compared ₹5208 Crore during the December'2024 quarter.
