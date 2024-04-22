Reliance Jio Q4 Results: Net profit rises 13% Y-O-Y to ₹5337 crore during the quarter ending March'2024. On sequential the net profit growth was soft at 2.47% compared ₹5208 Crore during the December'2024 quarter.

Reliance Jio revenue at ₹25959 Crore during March quarter though grew 10.96% compared to ₹23394 crore during the year ago quarter. On sequential basis nevertheless revenue growth was marginal compared to ₹25368 Crore in the December quarter.

The Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortisation ( EBITDA) at ₹13612 though grew 11.48 % over ₹12210 during the year ago quarter. However on sequential basis the expansion the growth was soft at 2.5 per cent over ₹13,612 crore in the December'2023 quarter

