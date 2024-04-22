Active Stocks
Mon Apr 22 2024 15:57:16
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 161.85 -0.15%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,512.30 -1.24%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 765.85 2.00%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,087.00 1.93%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 461.95 2.01%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Reliance Jio Q4 Results: Net profit rises 13% Y-O-Y to 5337 crore
BackBack
Breaking News

Reliance Jio Q4 Results: Net profit rises 13% Y-O-Y to ₹5337 crore

Ujjval Jauhari

Reliance Jio Q4 Results: Net profit rises 13% Y-O-Y to ₹5337 crore. On sequential the net profit growth was soft at 2.47% compared ₹5208 Crore during the December'2024 quarter.

Reliance Jio Q4 Results: (iStock)Premium
Reliance Jio Q4 Results: (iStock)

Reliance Jio Q4 Results: Net profit rises 13% Y-O-Y to 5337 crore during the quarter ending March'2024.  On sequential the net profit growth was soft at 2.47% compared 5208 Crore during the December'2024 quarter.

Reliance Jio revenue at 25959 Crore during March quarter though grew 10.96% compared to 23394 crore during the year ago quarter. On sequential basis nevertheless revenue growth was marginal compared to 25368 Crore in the December quarter. 

Also Read-Reliance Q4 Results LIVE Updates: Reliance Jio net profit jumps 13% YoY to 5,337 crore, EBITDA at 13,612 crore

The Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortisation ( EBITDA) at 13612 though grew 11.48 % over 12210 during the year ago quarter. However on sequential basis the expansion the growth was soft at 2.5 per cent over 13,612 crore in the December'2023 quarter

(More to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ujjval Jauhari
Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 22 Apr 2024, 05:32 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App