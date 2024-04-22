Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Reliance Jio Q4 Results: Net profit rises 13% Y-O-Y to 5337 crore
BREAKING NEWS

Reliance Jio Q4 Results: Net profit rises 13% Y-O-Y to ₹5337 crore

Ujjval Jauhari

  Reliance Jio Q4 Results: Net profit rises 13% Y-O-Y to 5337 crore. On sequential the net profit growth was soft at 2.47% compared 5208 Crore during the December'2024 quarter.

Reliance Jio Q4 Results:

Reliance Jio Q4 Results: Net profit rises 13% Y-O-Y to 5337 crore during the quarter ending March'2024. On sequential the net profit growth was soft at 2.47% compared 5208 Crore during the December'2024 quarter.

Reliance Jio revenue at 25959 Crore during March quarter though grew 10.96% compared to 23394 crore during the year ago quarter. On sequential basis nevertheless revenue growth was marginal compared to 25368 Crore in the December quarter.

Also Read-Reliance Q4 Results LIVE Updates: Reliance Jio net profit jumps 13% YoY to 5,337 crore, EBITDA at 13,612 crore

The Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortisation ( EBITDA) at 13612 though grew 11.48 % over 12210 during the year ago quarter. However on sequential basis the expansion the growth was soft at 2.5 per cent over 13,612 crore in the December'2023 quarter

(More to come)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
