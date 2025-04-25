Reliance Jio Q4 Results: Profit jumps 25.7% YoY to ₹7,022 crore; ARPU rises 13.5% to ₹206.2 — 4 key highlights

Reliance Jio Q4 Results: Reliance Jio Infocomm on Friday reported a 25.7% jump in its March quarter consolidated net profit at ₹7,022 crore versus ₹5,587 crore reported by the company in the year ago period.

The revenue from operations stood at ₹33,986 crore, higher by 17.7% over ₹28,871 posted by the company in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The firm reported in its exchange filing that the Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter ending in March was ₹17,016 crore, compared to ₹14,360 crore in Q4FY24. The EBITDA margin was recorded at 50.1 %, reflecting an increase of 40 basis points from Q4FY24.

“Double-digit operating revenue (net of GST) growth was driven by tariff increase for mobility services, improving subscriber mix due to scale up of home connects and growth in digital services. Strong EBITDA growth on account of higher revenue and consistently healthy margins,” said the company in an exchange filing.

RIL share price today ended 0.12% lower at ₹1,300.05 apiece on the BSE.

ARPU The company reported strong 13.5% YoY increase in average revenue per user (ARPU) to ₹206.2.

“ARPU increased further to ₹206.2 with continued impact of the tariff hike and better subscriber mix partly impacted by lower number of days in the quarter,” said the company in an exchange filing.

Net subscriber addition In an exchange filing, the company reported that its monthly churn rate stood at 1.8%, making it the lowest in the industry. During the quarter, there was a net increase of 6.1 million subscribers. This growth in new subscribers was fueled by a resurgence in mobility additions following the tariff increase, along with a consistent increase in connected home services.

Customer engagement As per the exchange, strong customer interaction is evident with an average data usage of 33.6 GB per month, and a year-over-year increase in overall data traffic of 19.6% in the fourth quarter of FY25.

“Jio continues to drive consistent outperformance in customer engagement with best-in-the-world network technologies and a wide bouquet of digital services for all Indians. Jio is proud to have served millions of users at world’s largest congregation of people, the Mahakumbh mela where its network scalability and flexibility was well demonstrated. Jio is working on enabling large scale AI infrastructure and services that will add an intelligence layer to all Jio services,” said Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm.

