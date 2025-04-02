Reliance partners with THIS European major for esports business in India. Details here

Reliance Industries' wholly-owned subsidiary, Rise, along with BLAST Esports, announced on Wednesday their collaboration to develop the esports sector in India. This strategic alliance will establish a new joint venture that combines BLAST’s expertise in esports media production, strong relationships with publishers, and intellectual properties with Jio’s technology proficiency, extensive distribution, and local connections to organize these events on the JioGames platform, aiming for sustainable growth and innovation within the industry.

The joint venture will address the complete range of esports services, including support for publishers and sponsors, comprehensive tournament management, targeted marketing, and production and broadcasting services.

Esports has emerged as a significant draw for international sports organisations, with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) intending to launch an annual series, and the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) incorporating it into the lineup for the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games.

“We are excited to partner with BLAST, which is a leader in conducting world-class esports tournaments globally in partnership with the largest gaming publishers for marquee gaming titles. I welcome Robbie and his team to the Reliance Group.

We are very confident that with this partnership, India esports will be able to realise its full potential. With this JV, Reliance will extend its interest in sports into esports and leverage RISE's ability to market and promote sporting events and teams, along with Jio providing its distribution and technology expertise,” said Devang Bhimjyani, Head of Reliance Sports.

Reliance Industries share price today Reliance Industries share price today closed 0.11% lower at ₹1,251.10 apiece on the BSE, the stock during the session touched an intraday high of ₹1,256 per share, and an intraday low of ₹1,243.80 apiece.

