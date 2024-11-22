Reliance Power, Angel One to Muthoot Finance: Mutual funds completely exited these Indian shares last month

  Stock Market Today: Reliance Power, Angel One to Muthoot Finance were among the 17 stocks that Mutual Fund have completely exited during last month suggested Mutual Fund Insights reports by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated22 Nov 2024, 02:57 PM IST
Stock Market Today: Reliance Power, Angel One to Muthoot Finance were among the 17 stocks that Mutual Fund have completely exited during last month, suggested Mutual Fund Insights reports by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. Among other companies that mutual funds have exited include The Ramco Cement, Crompton Greaves Consumer, Natco Pharma, City Union Bank, Gujarat Gas, Havells, Maruti Suzuki India, ABB, Piramal Enterprise Ltd, Sterlite Technologies, Muthoot Finance, Voltas, Torrent Power and Orient Cement

Mutual Fund details for All Market Cap schemes

As per report on Top activities in Mutual funds, Nuvama Institutional Equities report showed that HDFC Mutual Fund has completely exited Global Health Ltd (Medanta), Angel One Ltd and Reliance Power Ltd. HDFC Mutual Fund in turn has added shares of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd and JSW Steel Ltd to their portfolio.

SBI Mutual Fund on the other has completely exited companies as The Ramco Cement Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd and Natco Pharma during the month of October. SBI Mutual Fund has  added shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporations Ltd, Sansera Engineering and Torrent Pharma.

 

Kotak Mutual Fund while has added KEI Industries and LTI Mindtree , however has sold shares and exited their holdings in City Union Bank Ltd, Gujarat Gas and Havells India Ltd

Axis Mutual Fund while has bought shares and added stakes in HDFC AMC and HCL Technologies Ltd, however have completely exited their holdings in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, ABB Ltd and Gobal Health Ltd (Medanta)

 

Nippon India Mutual Fund while has added Sansera Engineering and Sudarshan Chemicals to their portfolio, they have exited complete their holdings in Piramal Enterprise Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd and Muthoot Finance

Quant Mutual Fund is the only fund that has added Adani Enterprises , Tata Chemicals Ltd and Ipca Laboratories Ltd, while has not exited any company\s holdings

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund while has added Nestle India, Sundaram Clayton, Life Insurance Corporation it has exited Voltas Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd and Orient cement Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

 

 

 

 

First Published:22 Nov 2024, 02:57 PM IST
