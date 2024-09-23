Reliance Power announces ₹1,525 crore preferential share issue

Reliance Power's board of directors approved the issue of preferential shares to raise 1,524.60 crore, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published23 Sep 2024, 08:58 PM IST
Trade Now
Reliance Power announced the preferential share issue on Monday, September 23.
Reliance Power announced the preferential share issue on Monday, September 23.

Reliance Power Ltd's board of directors approved the issue of preferential shares to raise 1,524.60 crore, the company said in a filing on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday, September 23.

“We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e., Monday, September 23, 2024, has approved issuance of up to 46,20,00,000 equity shares and/or warrants convertible into equity shares of the Company at an Issue Price of Rs. 33/- per share aggregating 1524.60 crore through preferential allotment,” said the company in the exchange filing.

Also Read | Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex close at record levels for 3rd day running

Reliance Power shares closed 4.98 per cent higher at 38.16 after Monday's trading session, compared to 36.35 at Friday's market close. The company filed the preferential share issue notification with the exchange after market hours.

The board has approved the issue of up to 46,20,00,000 or 46.20 crore equity shares at an issue price of 33 per share or warrants convertible into equity shares of the company, according to the filing.

Also Read | NTPC Green Energy plans ₹10,000 crore IPO launch in November 2024: Report

Reliance Infrastructure Limited, the promoter of Reliance Power, will enhance its equity stake by over 600 crore. The other investors in the preferential issue are Authum Investment and Infrastructure and Sanatan Financial Advisory Services, according to the company statement. 

What does it mean for Reliance Power?

Reliance Power aims to use the proceeds raised from the preferential share issue to expand business operations directly or through investment in subsidiaries and joint ventures. The company also plans to reduce its debt and use the money raised for general business purposes, it said in the exchange filing.

Also Read | Multibagger penny stock declares preferential issue at ₹3.60. Details here

Reliance Power's renewable energy sector participation will also be supported through the enhanced capital, as per the company filing.

“Preferential Issue will enhance the company’s networth from over 11,155 crore to over 12,680 crore,” said the company in the statement. The listed entity has zero bank debt.

The company will also host a postal ballot to seek shareholder approval for the preferential share issue.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Sep 2024, 08:58 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsReliance Power announces ₹1,525 crore preferential share issue

Most Active Stocks

Tata Power

454.35
03:55 PM | 23 SEP 2024
10.15 (2.29%)

Tata Steel

153.95
03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
1.9 (1.25%)

ICICI Bank

1,323.50
03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
-16.75 (-1.25%)

State Bank Of India

801.80
03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
19.9 (2.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Bank Of Maharashtra

63.07
03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
4.65 (7.96%)

Godrej Properties

3,193.50
03:51 PM | 23 SEP 2024
204.8 (6.85%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

1,036.95
03:50 PM | 23 SEP 2024
66 (6.8%)

Adani Total Gas

836.10
03:48 PM | 23 SEP 2024
47.5 (6.02%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,935.00-10.00
    Chennai
    75,941.00-10.00
    Delhi
    76,093.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    75,945.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.